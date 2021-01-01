Pure Products USA
Deluxe 420 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes Snow Globe
About this product
The deluxe version is limited to just 25 and features a secret stash compartment inside the base with purple, "smokey" cast-resin text on Kush green base ($420). The deluxe version also comes with a small gift - a dime bag (a dime inside a plastic bag) in the compartment. Hand-cast, signed and numbered by the artists. Available from http://pureproductsusa.com
5.5 h. x 3.25" diameter (base); globe is 4" diameter
