Pure Ratios
1:1 CBD:THC Patented Lozenges
About this product
Pure Ratios introduces a new kind of patented sustained-release delivery Lozenges that rewrites how cannabis-based compounds will be administered more efficiently by mouth. The small soft lozenge is designed to slowly dissolve in the mouth (about 30 to 45 minutes). During that time the lozenge continuously delivers a steady stream of cannabinoids to the oral mucosa.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!