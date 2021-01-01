About this product

Trying to heal minor aches and pains? Look no further... the CBD Topical Salve will help.



● Heal minor aches and pains - Arnica + 1:1 CBD:THC is the perfect combination to speed up your recovery and help your body heal itself from the inside out.

● Nurture your skin naturally - Infused with meadowsweet, calendula, elder-flower, and rose petals for maximum skin conditioning effects.

● Fight Inflammation - Made with essential oils of ginger, black pine, cardamom, frankincense, and turmeric to work synergistically with CBD to maximize skin conditioning effects.