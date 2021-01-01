About this product

Pure Ratios topical salve is made with all natural ingredients that work harmoniously with the CBD hemp oil to bring added therapeutic benefits for localized relief. This unique formula helps protect the body while helping heal and nurture your skin.



Our salves are:

• Available in 25 ml (150 mg) and 50 ml (300mg)

• Infused with 5 natural herbs and essential oils

• Can be applied to anywhere externally

• Convenient size for on the go use