Description



Pure King Size Rolling Papers

Made from Natural Organically Sourced Hemp blended with Bamboo Fibers

Natural Arabic Gum.

33 leaves per pack.

8 Booklets per Pack



Pure® Organic Papers + Filter Tips + Rolling Tray



Pure Organics are truly unique, as they have everything you need to roll your own. The Pure "Gas Pack" is a 3-in-1 system that includes King Size (110mm) papers, tips, and a paper rolling tray, all in one easy package! The pack has folds on the out side packaging to hold it all together, making it easier to carry with you. Pure Organics are all natural organically sourced, made with no bleach or chlorine.



**Crinkle for Slower Burn



Made for the purest of smokers, our all Natural Organically Sourced Rolling Papers are made from our patented blend of Hemp and Bamboo Fibers. All of Rolling Paper Product are Sourced Full Spectrum from start to finish at our Hemp Farm in Scottsdale, Az.



Widely known as the healthiest rolling paper in today's market, if you're one of the many smokers looking for a better way to roll up, treat yourself to the Pure Lifestyle.