About this product
Pure Shaka's Black Maple (24.37% THC) delivers a powerfully tranquil indica experience with roots tracing back to the legendary Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. This heroic strain showcases impressive genetics that have persevered through generations, producing fat leaves and plump buds generously caked with glistening trichomes. At an impressive 24.37% THC, Black Maple offers a sensational full-body relaxation that slowly melts tension away while creating a euphoric mental state. The flavor profile presents a sweet, somewhat citrusy taste with distinctive notes of rich maple and exotic incense that lingers pleasantly. Known for its aphrodisiac qualities, this strain creates a deeply relaxing yet sensual experience that pairs perfectly with intimate evenings, good music, or a captivating movie. The profound calming effects make Black Maple an excellent choice for stress relief, physical discomfort, and creating an atmosphere of peaceful contentment that slowly guides you toward restful tranquility.
Black Maple
Pure Shaka CBD & THCFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Pure Shaka's Black Maple (24.37% THC) delivers a powerfully tranquil indica experience with roots tracing back to the legendary Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. This heroic strain showcases impressive genetics that have persevered through generations, producing fat leaves and plump buds generously caked with glistening trichomes. At an impressive 24.37% THC, Black Maple offers a sensational full-body relaxation that slowly melts tension away while creating a euphoric mental state. The flavor profile presents a sweet, somewhat citrusy taste with distinctive notes of rich maple and exotic incense that lingers pleasantly. Known for its aphrodisiac qualities, this strain creates a deeply relaxing yet sensual experience that pairs perfectly with intimate evenings, good music, or a captivating movie. The profound calming effects make Black Maple an excellent choice for stress relief, physical discomfort, and creating an atmosphere of peaceful contentment that slowly guides you toward restful tranquility.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Notice a problem?Report this item