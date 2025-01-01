Pure Shaka's Black Maple (24.37% THC) delivers a powerfully tranquil indica experience with roots tracing back to the legendary Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. This heroic strain showcases impressive genetics that have persevered through generations, producing fat leaves and plump buds generously caked with glistening trichomes. At an impressive 24.37% THC, Black Maple offers a sensational full-body relaxation that slowly melts tension away while creating a euphoric mental state. The flavor profile presents a sweet, somewhat citrusy taste with distinctive notes of rich maple and exotic incense that lingers pleasantly. Known for its aphrodisiac qualities, this strain creates a deeply relaxing yet sensual experience that pairs perfectly with intimate evenings, good music, or a captivating movie. The profound calming effects make Black Maple an excellent choice for stress relief, physical discomfort, and creating an atmosphere of peaceful contentment that slowly guides you toward restful tranquility.

