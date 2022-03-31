About this product
HIGH POTENCY & LIVE CANNABIS FLAVOR!!!
Our disposables all test over 85% THC.
Don't settle for low potency live resin that tastes like dried hay, taste the freshness and enjoy the high!
About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with