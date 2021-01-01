About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.



This mysterious Indica cultivar is named for its distinct grape smell and flavor. While It’s genetic lineage is still a mystery, its unmistakable grape/berry flavor profile has made it a favorite amongst the PUREXTRACTS team. Users can expect their mouth to be filled with a juicy grape zest, that will keep them coming back for more. You may experience a euphoric warm and fuzzy feeling with this wonderful strain