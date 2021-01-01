PUREXTRACTS
About this product
Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.
Mendo Cookies is an Indica cultivar descended from the original GSC. This strain has a unique blend of grape, kush, and baked cookies flavors and aromas. It’s an excellent
option for anyone who loves GSC Cookie varieties and other similar Indicas.
Mendo Cookies is an Indica cultivar descended from the original GSC. This strain has a unique blend of grape, kush, and baked cookies flavors and aromas. It’s an excellent
option for anyone who loves GSC Cookie varieties and other similar Indicas.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!