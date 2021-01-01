Loading…
PUREXTRACTS

Orange Sunshine - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 0.5 g

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.

Orange Sunshine is a Sativa leaning cultivar with distinct orange/citrus aromas and flavors. It’s bright orange/citrus characteristics make it an excellent option for those who enjoy tropical fruity strains. Like its name suggests, it's great for daytime use, whether you’re spending time outside during a sunny day, or you just want that sunshine feeling
when it’s cold and gray.
