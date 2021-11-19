Pure Gummies are infused with Broad Spectrum Distillate.

Available in both Sativa (UPLIFT) and Indica (UNWIND).

Three great flavors: Watermelon, Mango, and Fruit Punch.

Pure gummies are Vegan, Gluten-Free & Made with Pectin!

Dosage: 100mg

20 pieces | Each piece 5mg

Available for Medical & Recreational use

Available exclusively in Arizona

