Pure Gummies are infused with Broad Spectrum Distillate.

Available in both Sativa (UPLIFT) and Indica (UNWIND).

Three great flavors: Watermelon, Mango, and Fruit Punch.

Pure gummies are Vegan, Gluten-Free & Made with Pectin!

Dosage: 300mg

20 pieces | Each piece 15mg

Available for Medical use only

Available exclusively in Arizona Dispensaries