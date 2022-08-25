About this product
Pure Gummies are infused with Broad Spectrum Distillate.
Available in both Sativa (UPLIFT) and Indica (UNWIND).
Three great flavors: Watermelon, Mango, and Fruit Punch.
Pure gummies are Vegan, Gluten-Free & Made with Pectin!
Dosage: 300mg
20 pieces | Each piece 15mg
Available for Medical use only
Available exclusively in Arizona Dispensaries
About this brand
Pure Edibles
Pure Edibles & Concentrates is Arizona's premier state-licensed cannabis infusion company. Pure was founded by medical patients that shared a common goal: making more affordable products accessible to every patient without compromising quality. All of our products are full-spectrum and Gluten-Free. Available at licensed dispensaries throughout Arizona.