About this product

PREMIUM HEMP OIL: Rich in cannabinoids for an entourage effect, 500mg CBD per bottle 30ml.

WHOLE BODY BENEFITS: Superior non-GMO phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil helps calm the effects of temporary inflammation, discomfort and stress, while supporting restful sleep.

FULL SPECTRUM: HempWorx Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is produced from 100% USA organically grown hemp, and retains a full spectrum of terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids.

REFRESHING TASTE, PURE GOODNESS: We use CO2 extraction (no solvents), then naturally flavor our hemp oil with mint, Natural or Cinnimon oil and never any artificial ingredients.

ADVANCED ABSORPTION: Our superior formula uses advanced nano-emulsification technology, making our hemp oil highly absorbable, and incredibly effective.

THC COMPLIANT: No prescription is required.

HempWorx Affiliate Signup https://directlyhemp.com

HempWorx CBD Hemp Oil ships to the USA, UK & Europe

$69.00