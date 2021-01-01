About this product

GREAT FOR THE SKIN: Our Revive Anti-Aging Cream may hemp the skin look younger and brighter.

AFFECTIVE ANTI AGING PROPERTIES: Our cream may hemp reduct the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

ONE CONCENTRATION: Revive Anti Aging cream contains 50mg of Active Cannabidiol (CBD).

ZERO THC: Our Revive cream has Zero THC.

60 DAY GUARENTEE: We are so confident in Renew that we give you a 60 day empty bottle refund policy.