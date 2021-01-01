PureCure
Breath Strips
About this product
PureCure Breath Strips are the most discrete and potent sublingually delivered edible in the cannabis world today. Created via exclusive patented strip making technology this dissolvable cannabis medication is top of the line. Sugarless, gluten free, and smokeless, the PureCure Breath Strips are a great choice for any health conscious patient!
The strips come in Indica, for sleep, headaches, and pain. They also come in Sativa, for depression, nausea, and energy.
