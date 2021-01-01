KEY BENEFITS:

Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD anointing oil for religious ceremonies and to assist in dealing with anxiety, seizures, multiple sclerosis, appetite restoration, nausea, and a host of other ailments.



PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Our CBD Anointing Oil is a potent blend of essential oils and premium quality CBD. We here at Pure Hemp recognize the needs and wants of those in various religious communities who are aware of the numerous benefits of CBD. There are sources which indicate that anointing oil used in ancient religious literature contained cannabis. We want to help maintain such traditions. We also include Myrrh oil, which is good for wounds, and Cassia Leaf oil, which helps with arthritis and depression.



CONTAINER:

3g/3ml.