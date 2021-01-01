https://purehempshop.com/collections/pets/products/anti-stress-pet-spray

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Our CBD Pet Anti-Stress Spray will become your favorite tool to help regulate your dog or cat’s behavior. Many animals experience a high level of separation anxiety, which can lead to destructive behavior around the house and promote excessive shedding. It also means your animal spends an inordinate amount of time scared or worried, something no pet owner wants on their conscious. This spray will help keep your pet balanced and it’s mind free from too much stress. We add two compounds that act as anti-anxiety agents, GABA and Theanine.



KEY BENEFITS:

Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Pet Anti-Stress Spray to help minimize and eliminate stress and high anxiety. This leads to a more calm and healthy pet, assisting with coat health and general good behavior.



HOW TO USE:

Shake Bottle. Spray two times directly into the pet’s mouth or on its food one time a day.



CONTAINER:

8ml Bottle

1.5mg CBD

50mg Sun Theanine

20mg GABA