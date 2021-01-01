About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/breath-spray-peppermint
PRODUCT BENEFITS:
Keep you Breath Fresh and Stay calm in those key situations with our CBD Breath Spray. Our Breath Spray will keep your breath smelling great with our peppermint flavor and keep the anxiety at bay with our CBD infusion . Made with all natural ingredients, it’s sure to become your new favorite – it’s one of ours (the entire office is addicted to it!).
KEY BENEFITS:
Odor fighting peppermint
CBD help control anxiety
Easy pocket size container
CONTAINER:
200ml Bottle
200mg CBD
PRODUCT BENEFITS:
Keep you Breath Fresh and Stay calm in those key situations with our CBD Breath Spray. Our Breath Spray will keep your breath smelling great with our peppermint flavor and keep the anxiety at bay with our CBD infusion . Made with all natural ingredients, it’s sure to become your new favorite – it’s one of ours (the entire office is addicted to it!).
KEY BENEFITS:
Odor fighting peppermint
CBD help control anxiety
Easy pocket size container
CONTAINER:
200ml Bottle
200mg CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!