PRODUCT BENEFITS:

Keep you Breath Fresh and Stay calm in those key situations with our CBD Breath Spray. Our Breath Spray will keep your breath smelling great with our peppermint flavor and keep the anxiety at bay with our CBD infusion . Made with all natural ingredients, it’s sure to become your new favorite – it’s one of ours (the entire office is addicted to it!).



KEY BENEFITS:



Odor fighting peppermint

CBD help control anxiety

Easy pocket size container



CONTAINER:



200ml Bottle

200mg CBD