About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/protein/products/cbd-coconut-water-soluble-250mg
PRODUCT BENEFITS:
Replenish an Recover! Our delicious coconut water will awaken your senses with a black of CBD and natural electrolytes. Welcome to the future of recovery. Each serving contains 17mg of CBD.
INGREDIENTS:
Organic coconut water, organic brown maltodextrin, organic cannabidiol.
HOW TO USE:
Shake or stir 2-3 TBSP of powder into 16 ounces of water. Add ice or chill, enjoy!
PRODUCT BENEFITS:
Replenish an Recover! Our delicious coconut water will awaken your senses with a black of CBD and natural electrolytes. Welcome to the future of recovery. Each serving contains 17mg of CBD.
INGREDIENTS:
Organic coconut water, organic brown maltodextrin, organic cannabidiol.
HOW TO USE:
Shake or stir 2-3 TBSP of powder into 16 ounces of water. Add ice or chill, enjoy!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!