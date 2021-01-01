About this product
KEY BENEFITS:
Enjoy the benefits of pure CBD extract! Our CBD Veggie Capsules are made with 99% Pure CBD for optimal results. Each capsule contains 25mg of our organically grown, CO2 extracted hemp!
Percentage - 99% Pure CBD
CONTAINER:
30 Capsules
25mg CBD Capsules
HOW TO USE:
Take twice daily. Do not exceed more than 4 in a day.
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!