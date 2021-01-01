https://purehempshop.com/collections/oils/products/cbd-full-spectrum-mint-drops-1000mg

PRODUCT BENEFITS:

Our Mint flavor 1000mg CBD Full Spectrum oil is ideal for overall body relief, recovery, and relaxation. Supercharge recovery and achieve balance for your body and mind. Designed with strength and effectiveness in mind, you only need a few drops to get your daily dose to promote relief and recovery throughout your entire body.

Mint Flavored

Organic

Non-GMO

1000mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract

KEY BENEFITS:

Our herbal drops contain high potency Industrial Hemp Oil per bottle. These drops are legal in all 50 states in the U.S., as well as in more than 40 countries worldwide. CBD has been known to reduce vomiting & nausea; suppress muscle spasms; reduce seizures & convulsions; and inhibit cell growth in tumors and cancer cells.

- Promote relaxation & overall health.



HOW TO USE:



Oral: Drop desired amount of CBD under your tongue to let absorb for up to a minute

Ingestion: Add a few drops to your favorite recipes for delicious CBD infused meals

Topical: Apply the Dropper to your skin and gently massage in



CHOOSING THE POTENCY:



When choosing potency (500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg), it’s best to start low and gradually increase dosage until you get the desired result.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ISOLATE & FULL SPECTRUM CBD:

A CBD isolate is a pure, isolated CBD compound, all by itself and contains no other active compounds.



Full-spectrum oil, on the other hand, contains other active plant compounds in addition to the CBD. This includes other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBL, and CBCVA, as well as aromatic (nice smelling) cannabis terpenes like pinene and limonene.



CONTAINER:

Flavor Mint

Full Spectrum

Potency 1000mg per container

30ml / 1oz