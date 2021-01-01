https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-gummies-yummy-bears-300mg

Our CBD Gummies are available in 20 count, containing 300mg of CBD per bottle. They are perfect for those who want the benefits of CBD but do not enjoy the taste of oils and tinctures. They come in distinct and delicious flavor. Our ingredients are simple, natural, and will leave you fully satisfied.

Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency

Organic

Non-GMO

Authentic Flavor Profiles

Fat Free

Vegan

KEY BENEFITS:

Ingested orally, our CBD gummies work quickly to target specific areas of pain in the body. Each bottle contains 300mg of quality CBD, and can be used to target symptoms related to anxiety, stress, insomnia, seizures, and a wide host of other ailments. Best of all, the flavors mask the taste of the oil, making them an inviting option for both adults and children in need of medical grade CBD.



As with all of our CBD products, these gummies are not psychoactive, meaning they are THC free.



INGREDIENTS:

Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 300Mg, Sugar, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Yellow 6, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.



HOW TO USE:

Consume 1-2 Gummies per day as needed. Chew thoroughly before swallowing.