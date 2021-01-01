https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/health-and-wellness-spray-60mg

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Pure Hemp presents to you our Health and Wellness CBD (Hemp Extracted) Mint-Flavored Oral Spray in a nice 8ml travel size. We take our 99% Pure CBD isolate and break it down to a small molecular size allowing the CBD to become water soluble. With an all natural spray our accurate spray applicator delivers micro-dosing of CBD per 6 sprays in a purified water base formula which contains no THC, toxins, pesticides, herbicides, oil or heavy metals resulting in a great tasting, fast acting and all natural wellness oral spray that allows you to be the greatest version of yourself. Add a CBD boost to your daily routine from the beginning to the end of your day.



KEY BENEFITS:



CBD (Hemp Extracted)

No THC

Purified Water base formula

All Natural Ingredients

Mint Flavor



CONTAINER:

8ml Travel size bottle

60mg of CBD per bottle



HOW TO USE:



Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.