About this product
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:
Pure Hemp presents to you our Health and Wellness CBD (Hemp Extracted) Mint-Flavored Oral Spray in a nice 8ml travel size. We take our 99% Pure CBD isolate and break it down to a small molecular size allowing the CBD to become water soluble. With an all natural spray our accurate spray applicator delivers micro-dosing of CBD per 6 sprays in a purified water base formula which contains no THC, toxins, pesticides, herbicides, oil or heavy metals resulting in a great tasting, fast acting and all natural wellness oral spray that allows you to be the greatest version of yourself. Add a CBD boost to your daily routine from the beginning to the end of your day.
KEY BENEFITS:
CBD (Hemp Extracted)
No THC
Purified Water base formula
All Natural Ingredients
Mint Flavor
CONTAINER:
8ml Travel size bottle
60mg of CBD per bottle
HOW TO USE:
Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!