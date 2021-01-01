https://purehempshop.com/collections/pain-relief/products/pain-rub-with-emu-oil

KEY BENEFITS:

Our Hemp Intensive Healing Pain Rub with 10% Emu Oil helps to deeply penetrate the toughest aches & sores. Natural anti-inflammatory properties from Emu Oil combined with our hemp intensive formula makes for the perfect topical relief solution. Great for chronic conditions!

Infused with 75mg of CBD to help provide rapid relief to muscle tension.

Emu Oil helps stimulate skin cell regeneration.

Muscle Relief

Anti-inflammatory properties help relieve muscle and joint pain.



CONTAINER:

With 10% Emu Oil

60ml / 2oz



HOW TO USE:

Apply to affected area as needed. Massage if desired