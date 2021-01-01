About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/pain-relief/products/pain-rub-with-emu-oil
KEY BENEFITS:
Our Hemp Intensive Healing Pain Rub with 10% Emu Oil helps to deeply penetrate the toughest aches & sores. Natural anti-inflammatory properties from Emu Oil combined with our hemp intensive formula makes for the perfect topical relief solution. Great for chronic conditions!
Infused with 75mg of CBD to help provide rapid relief to muscle tension.
Emu Oil helps stimulate skin cell regeneration.
Muscle Relief
Anti-inflammatory properties help relieve muscle and joint pain.
CONTAINER:
Infused with 75mg of CBD
With 10% Emu Oil
60ml / 2oz
HOW TO USE:
Apply to affected area as needed. Massage if desired
KEY BENEFITS:
Our Hemp Intensive Healing Pain Rub with 10% Emu Oil helps to deeply penetrate the toughest aches & sores. Natural anti-inflammatory properties from Emu Oil combined with our hemp intensive formula makes for the perfect topical relief solution. Great for chronic conditions!
Infused with 75mg of CBD to help provide rapid relief to muscle tension.
Emu Oil helps stimulate skin cell regeneration.
Muscle Relief
Anti-inflammatory properties help relieve muscle and joint pain.
CONTAINER:
Infused with 75mg of CBD
With 10% Emu Oil
60ml / 2oz
HOW TO USE:
Apply to affected area as needed. Massage if desired
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!