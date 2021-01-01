About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-lollipop-tangy-orange-50mg
Relax with a Tangy Orange CBD Lollipop. Infused with kosher certified 99.9% CBD isolate and tangy orange flavor. Peace Pops are fat-free, gluten-free, vegan, and contain 50mg of CBD per lollipop. Made with 100% all natural and organic Hemp CBD. (1 Lollipop Per Package)
INGREDIENTS:
Light Corn Syrup, Cane Sugar, Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 50Mg, Natural Orange Flavoring, Food Coloring – Yellow 6
Relax with a Tangy Orange CBD Lollipop. Infused with kosher certified 99.9% CBD isolate and tangy orange flavor. Peace Pops are fat-free, gluten-free, vegan, and contain 50mg of CBD per lollipop. Made with 100% all natural and organic Hemp CBD. (1 Lollipop Per Package)
INGREDIENTS:
Light Corn Syrup, Cane Sugar, Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 50Mg, Natural Orange Flavoring, Food Coloring – Yellow 6
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!