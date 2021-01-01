https://purehempshop.com/collections/protein/products/vegan-cbd-hemp-protein-powder

PRODUCT BENEFITS:

Our Vegan Hemp Seed Protein Powder will help hard-working athletes ensure they’re getting the macro-nutrients they need to remain active and competitive. With a bold flavor, you’ll be happy to have a protein shake before or after you workout, or even as a healthy meal replacement. We use vegan, non-gmo, organic ingredients to help both your waistline and the environment. This CBD powder is perfect for those who want a creative way to mask the taste of CBD oil while maintaining all of the health benefits it has to offer.



KEY BENEFITS:

Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our Vegan CBD Protein powder to assist in a speedy recovery after a grueling workout and to prevent muscle fatigue.



CONTAINER:

11g protein per serving

12g Fiber

250mg CBD isolate

15 Servings Per Container



INGREDIENTS:

Hemp seed protein and CBD



HOW TO USE:

Add to a glass of water or milk. Stir vigorously until the powder dissolves completely. Use about 30 minutes prior to a workout for best results.