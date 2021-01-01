About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/oils/products/cbd-pure-isolate-mint-drops-500mg
PRODUCT BENEFITS:
Our Mint 500mg CBD Isolate is a perfect product for those looking for long term relief and is excellent for those long stressful work days. As a popular flavor, mint is cool and invigorating. Our mint CBD oil reminds you of peppermint, but is not overpowering. Made from natural mint flavoring, you will enjoy the great taste and aroma of this nutritional hemp oil.
Mint flavored
Organic
Non-GMO
No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers
Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency
KEY BENEFITS:
Our herbal drops contain high potency Industrial Hemp Oil per bottle. These drops are legal in all 50 states in the U.S., as well as in more than 40 countries worldwide. CBD has been known to reduce vomiting & nausea; suppress muscle spasms; reduce seizures & convulsions; and inhibit cell growth in tumors and cancer cells.
Promote relaxation & overall health.
HOW TO USE:
Oral: Drop desired amount of CBD under your tongue to let absorb for up to a minute
Ingestion: Add a few drops to your favorite recipes for delicious CBD infused meals
Topical: Apply the Dropper to your skin and gently massage in
CHOOSING THE POTENCY:
When choosing potency (500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg), it’s best to start low and gradually increase dosage until you get the desired result.
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ISOLATE & FULL SPECTRUM CBD:
A CBD isolate is a pure, isolated CBD compound, all by itself and contains no other active compounds.
Full-spectrum oil, on the other hand, contains other active plant compounds in addition to the CBD. This includes other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBL, and CBCVA, as well as aromatic (nice smelling) cannabis terpenes like pinene and limonene.
CONTAINER:
Flavor (Mint or Natural)
99% Pure Isolate
500mg per container
30ml / 1oz
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!