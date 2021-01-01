https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/cbd-sleep-spray

PRODUCT BENEFITS:

Our CBD Sleep Spray will help you tackle your insomnia. Everyone deserves a good night’s sleep. Don’t let high stress levels or other environmental factors keep you from performing at your best. Our potent blend includes a healthy dose of quality CBD. Our supplement will restore those levels, helping you quickly get to sleep and stay that way through the night.



Contains nutrients known to assist with healthy sleep

Only uses high quality hemp seed oil for CBD extraction

CONTAINER:

8ml spray bottle



HOW TO USE:

Spray directly in the mouth 2 times about 15 minutes before bed.