PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:
Our CBD Syrup will help you tackle the toughest coughs, colds, and flu viruses when they come. It has a delightful Acai Berry flavor that lacks any of the bad aftertaste associated with most cough medicines. The sweet, fruit flavor is good for children and those who don’t enjoy the natural taste of hemp oil. You’ll find that with this syrup, you will recover much more quickly from adverse symptoms. Have trouble sleeping due to coughing? Try a healthy dose of this CBD infused syrup to help you get to sleep faster, and stay there through the night.
KEY BENEFITS:
Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Syrup to alleviate congestion, stuffiness, coughing, swelling of the mucous membrane, as well as general conditions related to anxiety and stress.
Take orally as conditions dictate. To sleep better through the night, take 30 minutes before bed.
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!