https://purehempshop.com/collections/vape/products/isolate-hemp-powder

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Our new line of concentrates are quickly becoming a crowd favorite! Our CBD Hemp Powder has a wide range of uses. If dabbing is your thing, sprinkle some of this right on top! If you like vaping, the powder is great for that as well. It has no smell or taste, so it’s also a perfect addition in the kitchen. It can be added to any oil or butter to make delicious, CBD infused goodies. For those who don’t enjoy the taste of hemp based CBD, this powder is perfect. It dissolves easily and will have you feeling relieved in minutes.



KEY BENEFITS:

Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Hemp Powder to assist in pain relief, gastro-intestinal issues, chronic migraines, and severe inflammation.



HOW TO USE:

Add suggested use to a dab rig, vape cartridge, or meal. Use as needed.