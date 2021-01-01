About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/neck-and-decollete-cream
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:
Our Neck and Decollete cream is great for helping an often neglected region: the neck, shoulders, upper chest, and cleavage. For women, this can often be the first area of the skin to show signs of aging. This area is less elastic and has thinner cells than on the face, and has fewer reparative oil glands as well. Fortunately, our cream can help slow and even sometimes reverse signs of aging with the miraculous benefits of CBD. We also use Avocado Oil, which is known to act as a natural sunblock, and can be used to help prevent damage that the sun can cause over time on this area of the body.
KEY BENEFITS:
Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD infused Neck and Decollete cream to give your upper chest and neck and added level of moisture and protection while keeping both your mind and body sharp throughout the day. CBD can also reduce inflammation, itchiness, and can assist with skin elasticity.
CONTAINER:
1 oz./30ml Acrylic Jar
HOW TO USE:
Apply a dime sized amount to clean skin on the neck and decollete area. Massage gently into the skin for thirty seconds. Use 1-2 times a day.
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:
Our Neck and Decollete cream is great for helping an often neglected region: the neck, shoulders, upper chest, and cleavage. For women, this can often be the first area of the skin to show signs of aging. This area is less elastic and has thinner cells than on the face, and has fewer reparative oil glands as well. Fortunately, our cream can help slow and even sometimes reverse signs of aging with the miraculous benefits of CBD. We also use Avocado Oil, which is known to act as a natural sunblock, and can be used to help prevent damage that the sun can cause over time on this area of the body.
KEY BENEFITS:
Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD infused Neck and Decollete cream to give your upper chest and neck and added level of moisture and protection while keeping both your mind and body sharp throughout the day. CBD can also reduce inflammation, itchiness, and can assist with skin elasticity.
CONTAINER:
1 oz./30ml Acrylic Jar
HOW TO USE:
Apply a dime sized amount to clean skin on the neck and decollete area. Massage gently into the skin for thirty seconds. Use 1-2 times a day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!