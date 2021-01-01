https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/neck-and-decollete-cream

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Our Neck and Decollete cream is great for helping an often neglected region: the neck, shoulders, upper chest, and cleavage. For women, this can often be the first area of the skin to show signs of aging. This area is less elastic and has thinner cells than on the face, and has fewer reparative oil glands as well. Fortunately, our cream can help slow and even sometimes reverse signs of aging with the miraculous benefits of CBD. We also use Avocado Oil, which is known to act as a natural sunblock, and can be used to help prevent damage that the sun can cause over time on this area of the body.



KEY BENEFITS:

Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD infused Neck and Decollete cream to give your upper chest and neck and added level of moisture and protection while keeping both your mind and body sharp throughout the day. CBD can also reduce inflammation, itchiness, and can assist with skin elasticity.



CONTAINER:

1 oz./30ml Acrylic Jar



HOW TO USE:

Apply a dime sized amount to clean skin on the neck and decollete area. Massage gently into the skin for thirty seconds. Use 1-2 times a day.