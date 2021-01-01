About this product
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:
Our Pain Relief Roll On Gel is one of the newer additions to our line of CBD topicals. It’s a perfect item for people who find themselves in need of CBD but disinterested in ingesting it orally. The gel also works on specific problems areas quickly, allowing you to target pain in various places. We add a healthy dose of menthol, which helps deal with swelling, itching, and even hives. We also use Arnica Extract; it has numerous benefits, including soothing those affected by shock and excess trauma, nourishing the skin, reducing Eczema, and promoting sleep. Combine these extracts with CBD, and you get a strikingly effective pain remedy with our Roll On Gel.
KEY BENEFITS:
Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Roll on Gel to help symptoms related to inflammation, pulled muscles, cold sores, anxiety, stress, appetite reduction, depression, and muscle spasms.
HOW TO USE:
Apply to general area twice daily or as needed.
CONTAINER:
3 oz./90ml Bottle
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!