PRODUCT BENEFITS:
Our Super Strength Salve is a potent blend that includes not only CBD isolate, but also Rosemary, Calendula, and Arnica extracts. These herbs work in concert with one another to penetrate deep muscle aches and pains, leaving behind a pleasant aroma with hints of Rosemary. Unlike many of our competitors, we use only quality ingredients that won’t leave behind an oily film layer on the skin. With 150mg of CBD per container, this blend will work wonders on cracked skin, wounds, and any aches you might endure.
Designed to target inflammation
Calendula is perfect for moisturization and swelling
Arnica is known to heal bruises and improve carpal tunnel
Rosemary helps to lower cortisol
CONTAINERS:
Infused with 150mg of CBD
60ml/ 2oz.
HOW TO USE:
Apply directly to problem areas on the skin as needed. Massage gently.
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!