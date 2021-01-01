https://purehempshop.com/collections/pain-relief/products/tattoo-cream

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Our Tattoo Cream is a terrific item to buy if you just got a tattoo, or even if an older tattoo isn’t quite as bright as it once was. CBD infusion will help expedite your recovery, and can help protect your new tattoo from the elements. Our cream is the right combination of moisturizer and healthy minerals. We also use Avocado Oil, which is known to act as a natural sunblock, reduce inflammation, and accelerate wound healing.



KEY BENEFITS:

Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD tattoo cream to lock in moisture and help with the healing process after a new tattoo CBD can also reduce inflammation and itchiness.



HOW TO USE:

Consult your tattoo artist for use on FRESH tattoos. Apply to older tattoos to moisturize and highlight the color of the art. Use on healed tattoos as needed; before entering adverse weather conditions, after showering, and before bed.



CONTAINER:

1 oz./30ml Acrylic Jar