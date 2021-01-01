About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/vape/products/vape-pod-stramango-300mg
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:
JULL-compatible pods
100% Organic CBD
300mg of CBD per cartridge
Package contains 1 pod
Approx. 300 puffs per pod
This product contains less than 0.3% THC
Made in the USA
Device not included
Pure Hemp delivers a truly indulgent vape direct to your JUUL! Each disposable pod delivers 300mg of CBD with convenience for on-the-go lifestyles.
Our full spectrum organic hemp CBD vape liquids are created with certified industrial hemp. We remove 100% of the THC from our vape oil, and leave the remaining phytocannabinoids and terpenes intact.
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:
JULL-compatible pods
100% Organic CBD
300mg of CBD per cartridge
Package contains 1 pod
Approx. 300 puffs per pod
This product contains less than 0.3% THC
Made in the USA
Device not included
Pure Hemp delivers a truly indulgent vape direct to your JUUL! Each disposable pod delivers 300mg of CBD with convenience for on-the-go lifestyles.
Our full spectrum organic hemp CBD vape liquids are created with certified industrial hemp. We remove 100% of the THC from our vape oil, and leave the remaining phytocannabinoids and terpenes intact.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!