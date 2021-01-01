About this product

CBD Immune Boost Capsules from PureKana feature BioPerine®, which may help to increase the bioavailability of cannabidiol in the body. This means more amounts of available active CBD, in the areas where it's needed most.



When consuming cannabidiol orally - whether in the form of a capsule, edible, or oil - a varying percentage of the compound is lost due to normal metabolism and digestive processes. CBD Immune Boost Capsules with BioPerine® - which contains piperine from Black Pepper - increases the amount of CBD that is available for use by the body.



Each capsule contains 10mg of CBD sourced from non-GMO, organically-grown USA hemp, as well as Zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D levels that exceed normal recommended Percent Daily Values (%DV).