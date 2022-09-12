About this product
Packed with flavor and simply delicious! Each contains 30mg of CBD and is the #1 choice for many people wanting to try CBD. They are the perfect option for daily use in an easy to take form.
- 30 Gummies per bottle
- USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 30mg each
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
- Non-psychoactive, 3rd Party lab tested
