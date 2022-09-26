This cream is packed with Apple Stem Cells, promoting both vitality & longevity in our skin’s stem cells. Infused with CBD to provide natural healing properties. With daily use, your skin will appear younger, tighter, and brighter! Promotes new, healthy skin cell formation. Prevents age-related skin degradation. The longer you use this cream, the better the results you’ll receive.



- Promotes skin cell longevity

- USA Grade-A premium CBD – 20mg per container

- 3rd-party lab-tested

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)