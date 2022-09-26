Our Daily CBD Pain Relief Spray Oral helps those experiencing discomfort with tension or joint issues. Oral absorption is up to 90% effective, allowing your body to utilize ingredients fast! Scientifically tested to be safe and effective.



- Great for discomfort from braces & dentures

- USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 180mg per container

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

- Non-psychoactive

- 3rd-Party lab tested