About this product
Apply lotion on your face or body to replenish the moisture your skin needs – ensuring it stays hydrated throughout the day. Reduce the fine lines and creases caused by dehydration and the environment around you. Energizes the skin to the eye and touch – restores a healthy balance.
- Great for an on-the-go boost throughout the day
- USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 20mg
- Replenishes moisture quickly
- No oily residue, great for air travel
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
