Apply lotion on your face or body to replenish the moisture your skin needs – ensuring it stays hydrated throughout the day. Reduce the fine lines and creases caused by dehydration and the environment around you. Energizes the skin to the eye and touch – restores a healthy balance.



- Great for an on-the-go boost throughout the day

- USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 20mg

- Replenishes moisture quickly

- No oily residue, great for air travel

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)