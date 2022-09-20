About this product
Replenish your body and soul! Experience our refreshing, stimulating, energizing, and pain-relieving CBD Eucalyptus Bath Bomb that will leave your skin feeling soft and super hydrated.
- Designed to help you relax and unwind!
- Explodes with tons of fizzy fun
- Won’t stain, absorption safe
- USA Grade-A premium CBD
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
