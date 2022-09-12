About this product
Made from premium CBD, grapefruit and tangerine essential oils, this is what self-pampering feels like. The citrus-based infusion of Tangerine is incredibly refreshing and lasts for a long time. While the fragrance of Grapefruit is clean, fresh and zesty.
- Explodes with tons of fizzy fun
- Won’t stain, absorption safe
- USA Grade-A premium CBD
- Therapeutical grade essential oils and aromatics
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
