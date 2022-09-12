About this product
Melt the stress away with calming essential oils to create relaxation heaven! The prefect way to unwind after a stressful long day. Leaves your skin soft, smooth, and moisturized.
- Explodes with tons of fizzy fun
- Won’t stain, absorption safe
- USA Grade-A premium CBD
- Therapeutical grade essential oils and aromatics
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
- Explodes with tons of fizzy fun
- Won’t stain, absorption safe
- USA Grade-A premium CBD
- Therapeutical grade essential oils and aromatics
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!