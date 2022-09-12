Melt the stress away with calming essential oils to create relaxation heaven! The prefect way to unwind after a stressful long day. Leaves your skin soft, smooth, and moisturized.



- Explodes with tons of fizzy fun

- Won’t stain, absorption safe

- USA Grade-A premium CBD

- Therapeutical grade essential oils and aromatics

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)