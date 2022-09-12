Turn your bathtub into a sanctuary of lemongrass heaven. Sweet-scented and therapeutic. Made with real Lemongrass essential oil, it will awaken your senses and leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated!



- Explodes with tons of fizzy fun

- Won’t stain, absorption safe

- USA Grade-A premium CBD

- Therapeutical grade essential oils and aromatics

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)