About this product
Turn your bathtub into a sanctuary of lemongrass heaven. Sweet-scented and therapeutic. Made with real Lemongrass essential oil, it will awaken your senses and leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated!
- Explodes with tons of fizzy fun
- Won’t stain, absorption safe
- USA Grade-A premium CBD
- Therapeutical grade essential oils and aromatics
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
- Explodes with tons of fizzy fun
- Won’t stain, absorption safe
- USA Grade-A premium CBD
- Therapeutical grade essential oils and aromatics
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!