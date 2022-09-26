Some of our most popular products, Purility’s CBD Oil drops are made with our 99%+ CBD and are safe, affordable, legal in all 50 states, and very easy to use. They can be taken day or night, and come in a convenient dropper for easy dosage.



- USA Grade-A premium 5000mg Full Spectrum CBD

- Non-psychoactive

- 3rdParty lab tested

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

- Convenient dropper for adjustable serving size