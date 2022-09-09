About this product
Our Premium infused CBD Pain Cream provides relief for muscle strains, backaches, and other muscle aches and pains that can come from physical activity. Great for those with a hardcore active lifestyle, recovering from working hard all day.
- Fast-acting and long-lasting therapeutic cream
- Great for injury recover help
- USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 20mg
- No oily residue or foul smell
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
