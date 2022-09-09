Our Premium infused CBD Pain Cream provides relief for muscle strains, backaches, and other muscle aches and pains that can come from physical activity. Great for those with a hardcore active lifestyle, recovering from working hard all day.



- Fast-acting and long-lasting therapeutic cream

- Great for injury recover help

- USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 20mg

- No oily residue or foul smell

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)