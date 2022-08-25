Our amazing reviving and revitalizing peppermint infused CBD Bath Bomb. A powerful antioxidant, mint helps with headaches, fatigue and stress, as well as for the respiratory tract. Helps with asthma, bronchitis, and sinusitis.



- Explodes with tons of fizzy fun

- Won’t stain, absorption safe

- USA Grade-A premium CBD

- Therapeutical grade essential oils and aromatics

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)