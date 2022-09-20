A delicious, convenient & playful way to make CBD part of your pet’s diet! Our pet chews help treat several conditions, are safe and healthy enough to use as a daily treat. Our delicious treats make it easy to get your pet to take the medicine they need.



- USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 6mg

- Helps manage daily aches and pains

- Boosts mood and appetite

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

- Non-psychoactive – 3rd Party lab tested