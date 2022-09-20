Our amazing facial cleanser melts away dirt, oil, and makeup to tone and hydrate. Leaves skin perfectly clean and comfortably balanced, while conditioning skin. Safe to use on all skin types.



- USA Grade-A premium CBD – 20mg per container

- Penetrates deep into pores to leave skin refreshed

- Use twice daily for healthy vibrant skin

- 3rdParty lab tested

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)