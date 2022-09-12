Our CBD Capsules contain a Full Spectrum Hemp extract with 10mg of CBD per SoftGel capsule. Designed for an easy, convenient CBD experience. Great for those on the go!



- Easy to digest, easy to swallow

- USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 10mg per serving

- Discreet and consistent dosage

- 3rdParty lab tested

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)